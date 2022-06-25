Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

