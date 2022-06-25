Tiaa Fsb Purchases 25,665 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.91. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

