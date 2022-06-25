Tiaa Fsb Purchases 4,324 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 46,304 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

