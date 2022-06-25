Tiaa Fsb Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,481 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 36,929 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

ADI stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $141.69 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.