Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

