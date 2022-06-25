Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

