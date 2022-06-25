Tiaa Fsb Sells 10,490 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,128 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,986 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

NYSE:LUV opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.