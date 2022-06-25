Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,467 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $218.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.22 and a 200 day moving average of $219.33.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

