Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,087 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,478,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,403.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 102,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $238.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.90 and its 200 day moving average is $246.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

