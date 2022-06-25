Tiaa Fsb Sells 248 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in Prologis by 40.8% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $148.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.