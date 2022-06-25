Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,701 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.04.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.