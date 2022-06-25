Tiaa Fsb Sells 291 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Shares of TXN opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day moving average of $175.02. The company has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

