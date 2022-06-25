Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,551 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $2,945,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.18. The company has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

