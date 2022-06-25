Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,898 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.
