Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,010 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Shares of HD stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

