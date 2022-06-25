Tiaa Fsb Sells 85 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $419.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.59. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.