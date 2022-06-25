Tiaa Fsb Sells 934 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.