Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 215,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.27 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49.

