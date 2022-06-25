Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.49 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.