Tiaa Fsb Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

