Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 373.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

