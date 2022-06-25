TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $2.20. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 695 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

About TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

