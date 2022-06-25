TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.95) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of TTE opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

