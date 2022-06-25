Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.24

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.24 and traded as low as C$15.46. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$16.15, with a volume of 144,890 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.24.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

