Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,773.75 ($21.73).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.05) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($25.29) to GBX 2,020 ($24.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($24.02) to GBX 1,525 ($18.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.72) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

TPK opened at GBX 1,001 ($12.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,162.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,337.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 933.40 ($11.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.53).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($15.73), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($292,045.52).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

