Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

