Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $10.02 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 46,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.18. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

