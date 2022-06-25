Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,676 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $292,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,161.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 107,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

