Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 2,560 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XOM opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
