Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.92

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.92 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.20). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 4,241 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The company has a market cap of £136.79 million and a PE ratio of 16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.92.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

