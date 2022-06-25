Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 2,365 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays decreased their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

