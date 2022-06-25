Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG stock opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,595.91.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

