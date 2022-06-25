Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 6,189 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

