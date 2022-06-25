Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,005,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 351.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 53,606 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 255,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,075,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,537,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.