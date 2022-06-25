Tucows (TSE:TC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$50.80 and last traded at C$51.94, with a volume of 25028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.33.
Specifically, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$76.12 per share, with a total value of C$327,309.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,653,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$125,857,240.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,719.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.69 million and a P/E ratio of -233.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78.
About Tucows (TSE:TC)
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
