Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

