Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

