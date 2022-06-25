U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $768,650,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

