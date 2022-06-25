Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $458.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $410.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.55 and its 200-day moving average is $388.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after buying an additional 42,873 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

