Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.27

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.27 and traded as low as $13.45. Unifi shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 116,933 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $263.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,773.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $667,487.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Unifi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Unifi by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Unifi by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Unifi by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

