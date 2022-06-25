United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.