United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,827. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE X opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on X. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

