urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of urban-gro worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the fourth quarter worth $6,394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 39.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGRO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 2.00. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. urban-gro had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that urban-gro, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

