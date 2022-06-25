US Asset Management LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

US Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.5% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

