Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.14% of Valvoline worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

