Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,997,000.

VNQ opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

