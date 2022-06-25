Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 3,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 412,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Specifically, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $67,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at $425,536.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,769 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.