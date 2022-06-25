VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $0.91. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 7,040,789 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $236.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.31.

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

