Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $832.60

Shares of Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.60 ($10.20) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.26). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($10.20), with a volume of 162,101 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 832.60.

Vedanta Resources Company Profile (LON:VED)

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.

