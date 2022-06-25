Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.02

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.02 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,550,680 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

